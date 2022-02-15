Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury

Ranchi: A CBI Special Court on Tuesday (February 15) convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The RJD chief has already been convicted in four other cases related to the infamous Rs 950 crore fodder scam cases, wherein the government funds meant for cattle fodder were swindled.

Defence lawyer Sanjay Kumar told ANI, "36 people have been given a jail term of 3 years each by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted. The quantum of punishment to him is yet to be pronounced."

The court will announce the quantum of the sentence on February 21. Lalu Yadav, who has already challenged all the four previous convictions, is likely to challenge this sentence also.

So far, the RJD chief has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison but is out on bail for the four convicted cases.

The case involves withdrawal of funds from Bihar's Animal Husbandry Department between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister.

As part of his sentencing, Lalu Yadav has also spent over 3.5 years in judicial custody as part of his sentencing.

