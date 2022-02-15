हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fodder scam

Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury

RJD chief Lalu Yadav has already been convicted in four other cases related to the infamous Rs 950 crore fodder scam cases.

Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury
Image courtesy: ANI

Ranchi: A CBI Special Court on Tuesday (February 15) convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The RJD chief has already been convicted in four other cases related to the infamous Rs 950 crore fodder scam cases, wherein the government funds meant for cattle fodder were swindled.

Defence lawyer Sanjay Kumar told ANI, "36 people have been given a jail term of 3 years each by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted. The quantum of punishment to him is yet to be pronounced."

The court will announce the quantum of the sentence on February 21. Lalu Yadav, who has already challenged all the four previous convictions, is likely to challenge this sentence also.

So far, the RJD chief has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison but is out on bail for the four convicted cases. 

The case involves withdrawal of funds from Bihar's Animal Husbandry Department between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister.

As part of his sentencing, Lalu Yadav has also spent over 3.5 years in judicial custody as part of his sentencing.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Fodder scamLalu Prasad YadavCBI courtRJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Next
Story

Sweeper arrested for raping bedridden, 87-year-old woman in Delhi

Must Watch

PT8M46S

Hijab Row Update: Karnataka HC's verdict on Hijab controversy today