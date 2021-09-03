हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
viral fever

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt over deaths due to viral fever, asks 'did it not learn from disastrous COVID management'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath dispensation for not drawing "lessons" from its "disastrous" COVID-19 management during the second wave of the pandemic.

File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (September 3) attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over deaths due to suspected viral fever and dengue-like symptoms. 

She slammed the Yogi Adityanath dispensation for not drawing "lessons" from its "disastrous" COVID-19 management during the second wave of the pandemic.

Sharing a news report, Vadra took to Twitter and wrote, “Has the UP government not learnt any lessons from the horrific consequences of its disastrous Covid management in the 2nd wave?"

The Congress leader asked the state government to direct all resources towards healthcare. She added, "All possible resources should be directed towards providing healthcare to the affected and taking adequate precautions to prevent the disease from spreading.” 

As per official sources, the death toll due to dengue and viral fever in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district mounted to 50 on Friday, PTI reported. Chief Medical Officer Dinesh Kumar Premi in a statement said, "So far, 50 people have died due to dengue and viral fever. Ten areas -- nine blocks and a Nagar Nigam area -- in the district are affected.”

Premi said there are currently 36 active camps in the district and 3,719 people, including those who have fever, are under treatment. 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Principal Secretary, Medical Education, to camp in Agra and Firozabad districts to keep a tab on the situation. An official spokesperson informed that isolation beds with the facility of oxygen reserved for coronavirus patients will be used for the treatment of viral diseases including dengue. 

(With agency inputs)

viral feverPriyanka Gandhi VadraUttar PradeshFirozabadDengue
