Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to kickstart Congress’ poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh today

New Delhi: Congress is all set to kick off Himachal Pradesh's upcoming polls campaign on Friday, October 14, 2022, with party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a mega-rally in Solan district. Taking to Twitter, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) informed that this rally of Priyanka Gandhi would officially mark the beginning of the party's election campaign in the state.

"All Himachalis are warmly welcomed in the 'Parivartan Pratigya Maharally' of Congress Party's National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji in Solan. For the first time on the land of Devbhoomi, Priyanka ji will address the Maharally, for which your heartfelt greetings from every Himachali," the HPCC tweet reads.

Following are the key points you need to know about Vadra’s official comeback in the politics game:

Priyanka Gandhi's public event has been named 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' by the Congress. A PTI report said that she would attend the rally after visiting the Maa Shoolini Temple at around 12:00 PM.

Priyanka Gandhi will be launching the maha rally a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. During his visit, the Prime Minister announced the various infrastructure projects. He also launched off the high-speed Vande Bharat Express from Una in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has urged every citizen to attend the maha rally and ordered all executive members, MLAs, former legislators, district and block presidents and other office-bearers to attend the Solan event without fail.

For the first time, Congress will be contesting the assembly election in the absence of the longest-serving Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, who passed away last year. He has served 6 times and 21 years as the 4th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal has been witnessing a bipolar contest between Congress and the BJP for the past three decades but this time Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray. AAP also becomes the first party to announce the candidates in September. The CPM has extended unconditional support to the AAP in seats as they are not directly contesting in the elections.

According to media reports, Congress is likely to announce the Chief Ministerial candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections after the maha rally.

BJP have been aggressively campaigning in Himachal Pradesh over past few months with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh among others visiting the state for rallies.

The Election Commission had recently concluded a three-day visit to the state and will be announcing the election schedule today at Vigyan Bhawan at 3 PM through Press Conference.

(With agency inputs)