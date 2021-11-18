हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary booked in assault case with 3 others

An FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by a man named Prashant in Lucknow.

Priyanka Gandhi&#039;s personal secretary booked in assault case with 3 others

A case has been registered against four people, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh, at the Hussainganj police station in Lucknow in an alleged assault case.

As per information shared by the police, an FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by a man named Prashant who has alleged that the four accused invaded his privacy as they were loitering around his house in the middle of the night.

"The victim further said that the accused thrashed and threatened him when he tried to stop them," said the police.

READ | ‘Suno Draupadi, shastra utha lo…’: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to women in Uttar Pradesh

"The four accused also include Congress leaders Yogesh Kumar Dixit and Shiv Pandey," the police added.Further investigation into the case is underway.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshLucknowPriyanka Gandhi VadraSandeep Singh
Next
Story

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Apply for 2700 CHO vacancies at cghealth.nic.in, check eligibility and other details here

Must Watch

PT6M58S

Jhansi: PM Modi to attend 'Rashtriya Raksha Samarparn Parv' tomorrow