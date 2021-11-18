Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary booked in assault case with 3 others

A case has been registered against four people, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh, at the Hussainganj police station in Lucknow in an alleged assault case.

As per information shared by the police, an FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by a man named Prashant who has alleged that the four accused invaded his privacy as they were loitering around his house in the middle of the night.

"The victim further said that the accused thrashed and threatened him when he tried to stop them," said the police.

"The four accused also include Congress leaders Yogesh Kumar Dixit and Shiv Pandey," the police added.Further investigation into the case is underway.

