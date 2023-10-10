Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestine Supporters Face Off In London Amid Escalating Conflict

New Delhi: The conflict between Israel and Hamas sparked violent confrontations between their supporters at a London tube station on Monday night. Police officers arrived to calm down the situation and prevent clashes between the pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters as the events abroad ignited passionate protests in London. Social media videos showed the police trying to keep the protesters apart at High Street Kensington Tube Station, where a large pro-Palestine demonstration was happening near the Israeli embassy.

The protest was provoked by a sudden rocket attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, which killed more than 700 people and was denounced by UK PM Rishi Sunak as a terrorist act. The pro-Palestine protesters held flags, lit flares, shouted slogans against Israel, and hurled fireworks at the embassy. The police said they arrested three people and were conducting more investigations.

On the other hand, Israeli supporters gathered outside Downing Street to pay respect to the victims and hostages of the Hamas attack over the Gaza border on Saturday. Sunak also visited a synagogue to express solidarity with the Jewish community. Suella Braverman, a UK MP, called for a crackdown on any anti-semitism or support for Hamas on British streets.

The protests mirrored the rising tensions over the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine. Earlier on Monday, a Kosher restaurant and a bridge in London were defaced with pro-Palestine graffiti. The Chief Rabbi of the UK said the Hamas attack had impacted almost every Jewish family and caused them grief and worry.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he would not tolerate any hate in the city and stood with Jewish Londoners. The pro-Palestine protesters criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza as occupation, while the pro-Israel protesters blamed Hamas for starting the unrest.

The police are on high alert as emotions run high. The police said they would continue to patrol the streets and communities of London to reassure and protect them. More protests are planned in London by both sides in the coming days. A massive pro-Palestine rally is expected to take place outside the BBC building on Oxford Street.