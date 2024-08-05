Pro-Pakistan Slogans In Delhi House: Police Probing Terror Angle

New Delhi: A man was arrested in Rohini after receiving a complaint that he had written pro-Pakistan slogans on the wall of his flat, officials said. The incident came to light after a video filmed by a resident of capital city’s Avantika area garnered attention on social media. In the clip, the resident begins by sharing his location (Avantika C-Block) and then discusses having received information about a nearby building covered in pro-Pakistan slogans.

The local points out the building that he asserts has pro-Pakistan posters. He then enters the building with a group of people, including police officers. Inside, he shows the viewers the posters and comments that it looks like the building is occupied by a ‘terrorist organization.’ The posters feature extensive messages about Pakistan, and one prominently displays the phrase "Long Live Pakistan."

The apartment featured in the clip appears small and dimly lit, cluttered with utensils and old, rusty furniture. As they proceed into a dark room with almost no visibility, they discover an elderly man sitting on the floor, seemingly holding an alcoholic beverage. The man becomes visible only when some individuals switch on their mobile flashlights.

The local then starts questioning the individual, asking why he is engaging in such actions while residing in India. Meanwhile, others present can be heard suggesting the man appears mentally unstable and shouting remarks like, "(Tujhe Pakistan jaana hain toh Pakistan jaa) If you want to go to Pakistan, then go to Pakistan!"

The individual being questioned seemed in an intoxicated state, he insisted, "Only one person will ask a question at a time; I will not answer otherwise." When one person complies and asks why he is acting this way, he responds, "It is my love for Pakistan." He then continues to question why everyone is interrogating him. Those present there warned him by saying that he should not engage in such behavior while in India.

"We got information from locals that a man staying at Avantika C-Block area of Rohini wrote some slogans supporting Pakistan on a wall of his flat. Initial investigation suggested that the man is not mentally stable and stays in the flat alone," a senior police officer told PTI.

The officer further stated that they were investigating whether the man had any ties to Pakistan or any organisation.