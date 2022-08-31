NEW DELHI: Amid a political slugfest over AAP's allegation of ‘poaching’ its MLAs, all seven Delhi JP MPs have now written to Lt-Governor VK Saxena demanding an inquiry into the allegations levelled by the Arvind Kejriwal camp against their party. According to news agency ANI, “BJP MPs from Delhi have written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, requesting for inquiry into the allegations of purported ‘attempts by BJP to buy AAP MLAs’ made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders.”

It may be noted that top AAP leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia recently claimed that his party MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore by the BJP to switch sides.

आप के विधायक कुलदीप कुमार ने कहा कि हम सभी को 20-20 करोड़ रुपये का ऑफर दिया गया और कहा गया कि बाकी विधायकों को भी तोड़कर लाओ।



इसके लिए आवश्य है, हम सभी दिल्ली के सांसदों ने माननीय उपराज्यपाल महोदय जी से पत्र लिखकर शिकायत की गई है कि इसकी जांच हो।



- श्री @rameshbidhuri pic.twitter.com/aDdXunAFuh — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) August 31, 2022

In their letter to the L-G, the BJP MPs stated that the claims by AAP MLAs that they have been approached by the BJP and offered up to Rs 20 crore to switch sides is a matter of forensic investigation and they should undergo a lie detector test.

BJP MPs from Delhi write to Lt Governor VK Saxena, requesting for inquiry into the allegations of purported "attempts by BJP to buy AAP MLAs" made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders. pic.twitter.com/ZfXAjgCjr1 August 31, 2022

Addressing a joint press conference, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Hans Raj Hans and Parvesh Verma alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is doing a "drama" of being an "anti-corruption" party and the investigation will "expose" them.

"Since they have claimed that the BJP has offered them money up to Rs 20 crore, it is a matter of forensic investigation. Why are they not revealing the names of those who called them? Why no legal action has been taken against those making poaching attempts?" Tiwari said.

The former Delhi BJP president claimed that AAP leaders have been constantly changing their statements on the excise policy issue. Verma called for a "lie detector test" for the AAP MLAs so the investigation can "expose their drama of being anti-corruption".

Labelling the allegation by Kejriwal and Sisodia as also by other AAP leaders as "malicious, false and misleading", the BJP Lok Sabha MPs alleged it was an "attempt to divert attention from the liquor scam of the Delhi government".

The Delhi deputy chief minister has been named as an accused by the CBI in its FIR registered in the probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.