Aligarh: A college professor here was sent on compulsory leave after a video showing him performing 'namaz' in the college lawns went viral and Hindu right-wing youth leaders demanded action against him. The incident was reported in Sri Varshney College following which Professor S R Khalid was on Tuesday sent on one month's compulsory leave.

A spokesman of the college told media that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter after some youth leaders belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Yuwa Morcha (BJYM) charged the teacher of indiscipline and trying to disturb peace by offering prayers at a public place.

UP: A video of a teacher offering Namaz at Shri Varshney College in Aligarh went viral A committee will be formed & then on the basis of the report action will be taken. We'll not allow such activities to happen in college: College Principal, Professor Anil Kumar Gupta pic.twitter.com/lNui6kBAcU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2022

A complaint in this connection was also filed at Kuwarsi police station. Police said action in the matter will be taken after receiving a report from the college authorities.

Student leader Deepak Sharma Azaad told reporters that by offering 'namaaz' inside the college campus, the professor was trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.