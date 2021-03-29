Prominent Kashmir leaders join Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference

Prominent leaders from Kashmir joined Peoples Conference (PC) in presence of party Chairman Sajjad Gani Lone and other top leaders of the party on Monday (March 29).

Former Minister Syed Basharat Bukhari, former legislators Peer Mansoor Hussain and Khursheed Alam were the leaders who joined the PC.

Welcoming Basharat Bukhari, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain and Khursheed Alam into the party fold, PC Chairman Sajjad Gani Lone said that the party will immensely benefit from their experience in politics and public life.

Chairman Sajjad also said, “I wholeheartedly welcome Basharat Bukhari sahib, Mansoor Hussain sahib and Khursheed Alam sahib into the PC. They are experienced and mass-based politicians who will, in the coming decades, play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K.”

“Their political acumen and experience will immensely benefit the party. I am hopeful that these leaders will continue to work for the cause of people and help navigate them through these extraordinary and troubled times”, he added.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that the Peoples Conference is emerging as a strong political force in J&K. I will work alongside the party’s rank and file in ensuring that the party’s flag flies high across all regions of J&K,” the Chairman said.

While speaking on the occasion, Peer Mansoor Hussain once closed aid of pdp president Mehbooba mufti emphasised on bringing J&K out of the situational uncertainty and turmoil.

"We will tirelessly carry forward the legacy of the party and implement its vision for peace, dignity, development and prosperity of J&K," he said.

