हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maate Mahadevi

Prominent Lingayat seer Maate Mahadevi passes away

She was at the forefront of the movement demanding separate religion status for the Lingayat community that erupted in the state in 2017-18.

Prominent Lingayat seer Maate Mahadevi passes away

Bengaluru: Maate Mahadevi, a prominent woman pontiff of Lingayat community and seer of the 'Basava Dharma Peetha', died at a private hospital here Thursday following cardiac arrest, doctors said.

She was at the forefront of the movement demanding separate religion status for the Lingayat community that erupted in the state in 2017-18.

Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr H Sudarshan Ballal said Maate Mahadevi, 74, was critically ill and admitted on March 8 at Manipal Hospitals. She died at 4.45 pm, he added.

She had prolonged renal illness and was on advanced life support system since admission, Ballal said in a statement.

"She required multiple organs and life support including ventilation, BP support, and dialysis. Her condition was extremely critical and she was receiving broad-spectrum antibiotics for sepsis," he said.

Installed as 'Jagadguru' in the 1970s, Maate Mahadevi launched several educational and religious institutions and published several books.

The last rites will be conducted at Kudalasangama on Friday, sources said. 

Tags:
Maate MahadeviLingayat communityBasava Dharma Peetha
Next
Story

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to 15 armed forces personnel

Must Watch

PT13M28S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 14th March, 2019