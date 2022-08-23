Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray has supported Nupur Sharma, who is embroiled in controversies, by giving a statement on Prophet Mohammad. Supporting the suspended BJP spokesperson, he said, "everyone had asked her to apologize. But what Nupur Sharma had said, Zakir Naik had also said the same thing earlier. No one had demanded an apology from Naik." Raj Thackeray said this while talking to India Today. During this, he targeted AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and said that he had made objectionable remarks on Hindu gods and goddesses many times.

Nupur Sharma had commented on Prophet Mohammad during a debate on a TV channel in the last week of May. There was a lot of ruckus about this and demonstrations were held across the country. Not only this, Umesh Kolhe of Pune and Kanhaiyalal of Udaipur were also murdered for supporting Nupur Sharma. Not only this, the Supreme Court had also made a sharp comment on Nupur Sharma and said that due to one of her statements, there is an earthquake in the whole country. The court told her that she should have gone on TV and apologized to the whole country, but she did not.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray has also targeted his cousin Uddhav Thackeray. Regarding breaking the alliance with BJP, he said that Uddhav Thackeray did this so that he could get the post of Chief Minister only for two and a half years. Raj Thackeray said that when I was in Shiv Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray had decided that the party which has more MLAs will have its chief minister. How can you change things that have already been decided?