The administration did not take action against Nupur Sharma (Nupur Sharma), whose comments angered the country. However, Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar was arrested for threatening her. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Expelled BJP leader Nupur had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad Row. As a result, there has been unrest across the country. It has also had an impact abroad. India has to be held accountable in the international arena.

Tanwar was arrested from his home on Thursday. BJP youth leader Sarpopriya Tyagi had lodged a complaint with the Special Cyber Cell of Delhi Police. That's the basis of this arrest. Tanwar was arrested by Gurgaon police a few days ago for his violent activities. He announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Nupur Sharma through a video on Facebook. He has also threatened against Nupur. The Delhi Police said he was arrested on the same charge.

A police officer from the cyber cell said, "We have given enough importance to this video. This person threatened to kill her. He also tried to spread hatred. We have arrested Tanwar from Gurgaon. A case has been filed against him under various sections. Harassment of women, making provocative comments - these are the charges against Tanwar." According to the police, the accused has done such a thing before also.

Yesterday, the United States of America (USA) entered into a debate. Earlier, the countries of the Middle East had come out in condemnation of India. But no one took legal action against Nupur. She has been charged under Sections 153(A), 295(A), 298 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at The Narakonda police station. Summons have also been sent. However, it is not yet clear whether the expelled BJP leader will appear at all. For now, cyber cell officials are interrogating Tanwar.