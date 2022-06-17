Nupur Sharma missing! Cases were registered against her in several police stations for his controversial remarks on Hazrat Mohammad (Prophet Mohammad Row). It was on the basis of these that Nupur was summoned. But the question is how to hand over the summons paper to Nupur? A mumbai police team is said to be searching for the expelled BJP leader for the past four days. But she can't be found.

This has been reported by a special source in the Maharashtra Home Ministry. According to an all India media report, the Mumbai Police has enough evidence to arrest Nupur Sharma. So the summons were issued against Nupur on the basis of a complaint lodged at Pydhonie police station. First, a copy of the summons was sent by e-mail. But she did not respond to the summons. The Mumbai Police team then reached Delhi to hand over the summons papers as per rules. After spending four days there, they didn't find Nupur.

The impact of Nupur Sharma's comments has led to unrest across the country. India is also under pressure in the international arena. However, Nupur Sharma was removed from the post of BJP's national spokesperson for making these remarks.