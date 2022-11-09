topStoriesenglish
Prophet remark row: Telangana HC grants conditional bail to suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh

The Telangana HC set aside the Preventive Detention(PD) Act invoked by police on T Raja for his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed. 

Nov 09, 2022



Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered to release of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh with conditions of not cont conducting rallies and press meets. The HC set aside the Preventive Detention(PD) Act invoked by police on T Raja for his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Raja Singh's advocate while speaking to ANI said, "High Court set aside the PD Act and gave some conditions that T Raja Singh can't take out rallies and can't address the media & that no derogatory comments be posted on social media in the future. So today's rally, at least, won't be held."

BJP MLA T Raja Singh was detained under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) and is currently being lodged in Central Prison. According to the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader who was "involved in 18 communal offences".

"T. Raja Singh was detained under Act No.1 of 1986 on August 25 i.e. P.D Act as per the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City. The police said in a release that the detainee commented: "very blasphemously against Prophet Mohammed and his lifestyle".The BJP suspended the MLA and said his remarks were against the party`s line.

