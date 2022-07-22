Rizwan (24), an infiltrator who came to India to kill Nupur Sharma, is associated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a radical organization that surrounded the Imran Khan government in Pakistan. The organization had made a complete plan and sent him to India. Now IB, Military Intelligence, BSF and police are searching for his local connection in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. According to sources, it was Rizwan who broke the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, Pakistan in August 2021. He has also gone to jail in this case. Rizwan was apprehended from the Hindu Malkot border fencing adjoining Sri Ganganagar at around 11 pm on July 16.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Local Connection

It is believed that without the local help, the conspiracy of such a big incident is not possible. During interrogation on Wednesday, Rizwan confessed to being associated with Tehreek-e-Labbaik. Now such people are being searched who have come in contact with this organization through social media.

Prophet Row: No Mobile or Sim Card Found

Nothing has been found with the intruder except a knife, map and religious books. He doesn't have mobile or sim. He repeatedly says that he has come to kill Nupur Sharma. The accused is describing himself as 8th pass. According to the agencies, he is very smart and is not disclosing any of his contacts. According to media reports, Rizwan's elder brother lives in Italy and younger brother lives in Dubai. Rizwan says that he had no idea about where Nupur Sharma's house is.

Prophet Row: Tehreek-e-Labbaik and Imran Khan Govt

Tehreek-e-Labbaik organization had organized a major movement against the Imran Khan government in Pakistan. Inspired by this movement, Rizwan joined the organization. He is an active member of this organization. After the controversial statement of Nupur Sharma, the same organization prepared Rizwan to infiltrate into India. On the behest of the organization, Rizwan had come some distance by bus and then on foot. However, till now he has not disclosed about the helpers.

Nupur Sharma Row: Brainwash before deportation to India

Tehreek-e-Labbaik is a radical right-wing Islamist extremist political organization in Pakistan. In the 2018 general election, they got more than 22 lakh votes. Its three members are also in the Pakistan Assembly. This organization came into existence in 2015. It was founded by Khamid Hussain Rizvi. The accused Rizwan belongs to this party. Before sending him to India, he was brainwashed by training at the district headquarters of the organization, Mandi Bahauddin. Although Tehreek-e-Labbaik planted the intruder in this area or he himself came, nothing can be said clearly about it. The accused has been taken on remand till July 23.