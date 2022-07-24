NewsIndia
Prostitution racket involving foreign women busted in Delhi; kingpin among five arrested

Based on a tip-off, a Delhi Police constable was sent as a decoy customer and agents were contacted. After finalising the deal, the decoy customer was sent to an address in Malviya Nagar.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a prostitution racket involving foreign women and arrested five people, officials said on Saturday. Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Arup (34), Chande Sahini (30), Ali Sher Tilladaev (48), Jumayeva Aziza (37) and Meredob Ahmed (48), they said. Aziza and Ahmed are Turkmenistan nationals.

Based on a tip-off, a constable was sent as a decoy customer and agents were contacted. After finalising the deal, the decoy customer was sent to an address in Malviya Nagar, a senior police officer said. There, Arup and Sahni asked the decoy customer to choose from the 10 foreign women in front of him. Soon after, a raid was conducted and both the agents were nabbed.

All the foreigners were asked to produce their valid visa and passport for a stay in India, but they failed to produce any legal document, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.

Aziza and her husband Ahmed are kingpins of this racket.

Uzbek national Sher used to lure foreign women to India on the pretext of providing jobs and then handed over them to Aziza and her husband. The couple would force the foreigners into prostitution, police said.

The premise was taken on rent by an agent of Aziza who is still absconding, police said.

Certain passports, mobile phones and travel documents have been recovered, verification of which is still in progress. It is likely that more people are involved in this racket, police added.

