Wrestlers' Protest: Indian Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik Present 5 Major Demands After Meet With Anurag Thakur- Key Points Here

New Delhi: A crucial meet was conducted between top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence on Wednesday. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have presented five demands to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Among their requests are the appointment of a woman chief for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the withdrawal of police FIRs filed against them. The wrestlers have been demanding a probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his arrest, accusing him of sexually exploiting upcoming wrestlers, including a minor.

The wrestlers, who are emphasising the need for a woman leader, are reportedly demanding open and fair elections within the WFI. Additionally, they have stated that they are against Brij Bhushan Singh or any of his family members participating in the federation. The wrestlers have once again called for Brij Bhushan Singh to be taken into custody.

Wrestlers Protest: 5 Demands Made By Protesting Wrestlers

1. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) should be led by a woman, the wrestlers have urged.

2. Brij Bhushan Singh and no one from his family should be a part of the wrestling federation.

3. The wrestlers who are protesting have demanded "free and fair" elections for the wrestling organisation, whose leadership has been charged of corruption and poor administration.

4. The wrestlers have also asked for the cancellation of the FIR that was filed against them for allegedly breaking the law and order in relation to a fight that occurred at Jantar Mantar on April 28.

5. The wrestlers reiterated their calls for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest over alleged sexual harassment charges.

Earlier, Farmers' Body Bhartiya Kisan Union, which has come out in support of the wrestlers, has called off its June 9 protest after the athletes met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Why Are Wrestler's Protesting?

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women wrestlers, including a minor. So far, two FIRs have been lodged against Brij Bhushan, and he has been booked under the POCSO Act.