Thousands took to the streets in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Srinagar districts for third straight day, predominantly in Shia-dominated areas, to condemn the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday. Prominent Shia leaders, including Aga Syed Ruhulla, a member of Parliament from Srinagar, and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, halted their political campaigns to join the demonstrations and pay tribute to Nasrallah.

Ruhulla took to social media, stating that Nasrallah was a staunch supporter of Muslims and a fighter against Israeli oppression. “This is about how far hearts are from each other,” he said while speaking to Zee News. “People of Jammu and Kashmir have always stood with Palestine, and I felt it was appropriate to call off my campaign.”

The MP criticized the current Indian government, saying, “India has one stand, but unfortunately the BJP has a different one. India’s foreign policy has historically favored Palestine, but under the Modi regime, it seems to align with Israel.” Ruhulla also expressed disappointment over global inaction, noting that while the UN has labeled the situation a genocide, world powers have remained largely silent.

Several other leaders joined Ruhulla in condemning Nasrallah’s killing. Mehbooba Mufti, speaking to PTI, condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring him a “criminal” responsible for the deaths of thousands. “What will the BJP tell me? They supported the rapists in the Kathua case,” she added, referring to a notorious incident involving child sexual assault in 2018.

The protests extended beyond Budgam, with demonstrations reported in areas like Zadibal and Pattan, where Shia communities also took to the streets, chanting anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans. Protesters carried images of Nasrallah, honoring him as a defender of Muslim rights.

The Shia community has declared a four-day mourning period, which will conclude tomorrow. Local sentiment echoed throughout the protests, with many attendees voicing their belief that Nasrallah was a champion for the Palestinian cause and a victim of Israeli aggression.