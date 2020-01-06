Protests erupt across country over JNU violence, Opposition targets BJP

New Delhi: A day after students and professors Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were brutally attacked by some masked goons inside campus, people across India were seen condemning the act and held protest showing posters in solidarity with the JNU on Monday (January 6). The violence also drew strong reactions from students and opposition party leaders and social media was flooded with hashtags in support of JNU.

The protesting students hit the streets demanding strict action against those who resorted to violence on campus. Students in Mumbai also protested outside the Gateway of India on Monday, posters of 'Free Kashmir' were also seen at JNU solidarity march in Mumbai's Gateway of India. Along with students, Bollywood personalities including Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu and Anil Kapoor also protested over the JNU incident.

Hundred of JNU students gathered in front of the North Gate of the university to protest against the attack on students and teachers on Sunday. Blaming ABVP for the act of violence JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP. She added, ''Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture''. Aishe further demanded the removal of vice-chancellor.

India Youth Congress members held a torch rally at India Gate against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting in his residence over the incident which was attended by Senior Aam Admi Party leaders and Delhi ministers.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and expressed shock over the incident. Sitharaman in her tweet ensured that the government wants universities to be in safe space for all students. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also condemned the attack on students and teachers in JNU and accused the Congress, the AAP and the left parties of creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and hold talks with the.

On the other hand opposition leaders like Congress' Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, NCP's Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and many others spoke against the government for attacking students.

Sonia Gandhi said, ''The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable. Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government. Yesterday’s bone-chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU, Delhi is a grim reminder of the extent the Govt will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited AIIMS Trauma Centre where 18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been admitted following violence at university.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey compared the attack with 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack and said, "Attack on JNU students reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Students feeling unsafe in this country."

Left leaders in Kolkata protested against the JNU attack and took out a rally in Kolkata. There were also clash between BJP workers, Jadavpur students protest against mob attack on JNU students on Monday evening.

To ensure security in the campus after violence Delhi police deployed police personnel outside the campus and took out a flag march to ensure there are no more fringe elements in the campus.

Delhi police registered four FIR in the matter and filed a complied case of the incident. The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), MS Randhawa, also held a meeting with students and teachers of the JNU at the Police Headquarters at ITO on Monday where the students handed over a set of demands to the official.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has constituted three teams to probe violence in JNU. One of the three teams will examine the CCTV footage, the other will identify the culprits and the third team will monitor the social media platforms spreading rumours and misinformation about the incident.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with iron rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.