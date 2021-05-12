Protocol violation! Mamata Banerjee warns Governor against visiting violence-hit areas

Kolkata: On the eve of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's scheduled visit to post-poll violence-affected Cooch Behar district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (May 12) wrote to him claiming that it violates long-standing protocols followed by his predecessors in case of field visits.

In her letter, Banerjee also alleged that Dhankhar has been directly communicating with state government officers and dictating them, though she had earlier requested him to refrain from doing so.

"I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to Cooch Behar district on May 13 and, sadly, I find that to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades.

"I, therefore, would expect you will kindly follow the well-established norms of protocol, as stated above, and desist from abrupt decisions with regards to field visits," Banerjee's letter to Dhnakhar read.

The CM referred to the 'Manual of Protocol and Ceremonials' of the home department of the state government, which says that visits of governors are finalised by the secretary of the governor after obtaining the orders of the government.

The governor on Tuesday said that he will visit areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district on May 13.

Banerjee also referred to her letter written to Dhankhar on September 26 last year, in which she had urged him to "refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers and communicating with and dictating the State officials, in excess of your power under the Constitution and directing them to attend before you".

The CM alleged that the governor is "steadily ignoring" this advice.

At least 16 people, mainly from the BJP and the TMC, have been killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal and most of the killings were reported till May 3 when the law and order was under the Election Commission, Banerjee had said on May 6.

Political clashes also left a number of people injured in the state since the results of the assembly elections were announced on May 2, when the TMC returned to power in a landslide victory.

Live TV