close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smriti Irani

Proud: Smriti Irani tweets after daughter scores 82% in CBSE Class 10 exams

"Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," Smriti Irani wrote.

Proud: Smriti Irani tweets after daughter scores 82% in CBSE Class 10 exams
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial

New Delhi: On Monday, when Union Minister Smriti Irani faced her important electoral test in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, her daughter passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 82 per cent marks. Irani took to Twitter to share the news and wrote that she is "proud" of her daughter's score. "10th board results out. Daughter scored 82%. Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," she posted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 results on Monday with 91.1 per cent candidates clearing the exam. Girls outperformed boys by 2.31 per cent, the board said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated the students who passed the CBSE Class 10 exams.

Just last week, Irani's son Zohr passed Class 12 and scored 91 per cent. "Ok, saying it out loud. Proud of my son Zohr.. Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12th boards. Best of 4 - 91%.. Special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna, today I'm just a gloating mom," she had tweeted.

The results for CBSE Class 12 exam were announced way ahead of its schedule.

Tags:
Smriti Iranicbse class 10 result 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: Voting in 424 seats over five phases complete

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Watch today's top 'Viral Vachan'