Proud: Smriti Irani tweets after daughter scores 82% in CBSE Class 10 exams

New Delhi: On Monday, when Union Minister Smriti Irani faced her important electoral test in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, her daughter passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 82 per cent marks. Irani took to Twitter to share the news and wrote that she is "proud" of her daughter's score. "10th board results out. Daughter scored 82%. Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," she posted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 results on Monday with 91.1 per cent candidates clearing the exam. Girls outperformed boys by 2.31 per cent, the board said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated the students who passed the CBSE Class 10 exams.

Just last week, Irani's son Zohr passed Class 12 and scored 91 per cent. "Ok, saying it out loud. Proud of my son Zohr.. Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12th boards. Best of 4 - 91%.. Special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna, today I'm just a gloating mom," she had tweeted.

The results for CBSE Class 12 exam were announced way ahead of its schedule.