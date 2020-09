Provide food, cash transfer to sex workers during COVID-19 lockdown: Supreme Court tells Centre, states

NEW DELHI: Taking note of problems faced by sex workers on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 22) asked the central government if something could be immediately provided to them in the exercise of its powers under the National Disaster Management Act.

The court also asked the state governments to respond on providing free dry rations and cash transfer to them.

Appearing for an NGO, senior advocate Anand Grover argued that a survey among 1.2 lakh sex workers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana found that 96 per cent of sex workers had lost their source of earning in the pandemic.

The apex court was hearing an application filed by NGO, Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee which had moved the top court to highlight the destitution faced by sex workers on the account of COVID-19, and sought relief measures for over nine lakh female and transgender sex workers across the country.

Senior advocate Jayant Bhushan, who has been appointed as Amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, submitted that the plight of sex workers could be solved if they were provided ration cards without insisting on identity proof.

"Sex workers have a right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution of India since they are also human beings and their problems need to be addressed," the Kolkata based group said in its plea.

It said that sex workers' have been left out of the COVID-19 response because of social stigma and marginalisation and are in frantic need of support.