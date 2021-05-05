Provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all in transparent, time-bound manner: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all in a transparent and time-bound manner.

In a letter dated May 5, the TMC supremo urged the PM to ensure adequate availability of COVID-19 drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

Emphasising the free vaccination for all, Banerjee flagged the issue of vaccine shortage in the state. She wrote, “Free vaccination as universal immunization for all in a transparent and time-bound manner. At present, vaccine availability is too inadequate to provide to eligible beneficiaries and Government of India direction to extend vaccination upto 18 years plus makes it unrealistic to achieve. So, supply of vaccines is the core issue to address now.”

“Ensuring adequate availability of essential drugs including Remdesivir and Tocilizumab to the States to meet their rising demand. At least, 10,000 doses of Remdesivir and 1000 vials of Tocilizumab is the daily requirement in our State,” the letter further read.

Banerjee also demanded the central government to increase the allocation of medical oxygen. “Consumption of medical oxygen has increased rapidly from 220 MT per day to 400 MT per day now, which is likely to rise to 500 MT per day in the next 7 days. Concerned authorities may kindly be advised to allocate at least 500 MT of medical oxygen per day out of, total/oxygen produced in Bengal on urgent basis to prevent any shortage," she stated in the letter.

“The dearth of oxygen cylinders is also a matter of concern. I am told that 70 PSA units have been allotted to Bengal recently which is likely to take time to be installed. As such, to meet immediate necessity, the current system will have to be strengthened,” Banerjee added.

The West Bengal CM asserted that she believes that “this battle against COVID will be won with coordinated and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in augmenting infrastructure and an earnest drive for universal vaccination free of cost.”

Meanwhile, Banerjee said that hawkers, transporters and journalists will be given priority while administering the first dose of coronavirus jab.

Imposing fresh curbs in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the movement of local trains will be suspended from Thursday (May 6). While state transport, including metro, will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity, the TMC supremo said.

All shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours have also been closed and all social/political gatherings have been banned.

West Bengal on Tuesday had reported its highest single-day fatalities of 107 COVID-19 patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said in a bulletin. While with 17,639 new cases, the caseload climbed to 8,98,533 in the state.

