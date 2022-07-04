PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Tomorrow, 5 July. Official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5. 2022. PSEB will hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results and release the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names. PSEB 10th results will be available on the board websites after the press conference.

PSEB 10th Results 2022 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in. Earlier, Secretary Controller Examination PSEB Janak Raj Mehrok told the TOI that Class 10th results are being compiled and will be declared by next week. Punjab board results are expected to be released by Wednesday (July 6).

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how to check your PSEB 10th result

Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the link t "PSEB 10th Result 2022" on the homepage

Enter your login information, such as your roll number and date of birth

Click on Submit, Your PSEB Class 10th Results will appear on the screen

Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference

PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022.

