PSEB BOARD RESULTS 2022

PSEB 10th Results 2022 BIG UPDATE: Punjab board class 10th result Tomorrow at pseb.ac.in- Check ,Time and more details

PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations will be declared Tomorrow, 5 July at pseb.ac.in, scroll down for timing and other details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Tomorrow, 5 July. Official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5. 2022. PSEB will hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results and release the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names. PSEB 10th results will be available on the board websites after the press conference.

PSEB 10th Results 2022 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in. Earlier, Secretary Controller Examination PSEB Janak Raj Mehrok told the TOI that Class 10th results are being compiled and will be declared by next week. Punjab board results are expected to be released by Wednesday (July 6). 

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how to check your PSEB 10th result 

  • Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the link t "PSEB 10th Result 2022" on the homepage
  • Enter your login information, such as your roll number and date of birth
  • Click on Submit, Your PSEB Class 10th Results will appear on the screen
  • Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference

PSEB 10th Results 2022: Latest & Live Updates

PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022.

PSEB board results 2022pseb result 10th class 2022pseb 10th result 2022 term 2pseb 10th result 2022 datepunjab board 10th result 2022PSEB class 10 result datepseb.ac.in

