NewsIndia
PSEB BOARD RESULTS 2022

PSEB 10th Results 2022: Punjab board class 10th result to be out TODAY at pseb.ac.in, here's how to check

PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations to be declared TODAY, July 5 at pseb.ac.in, scroll down for timing, websites to check scorecard and other details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

PSEB 10th Results 2022: Punjab board class 10th result to be out TODAY at pseb.ac.in, here's how to check

PSEB Class 10th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Today, July 5, 2022. Punjab Board official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5, 2022 in a press conference where names of toppers, pass percentage and other Punjab Board 10th result data. Once released, students will be allowed to download their results through official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Websites to check your result

pseb.ac.in

ssapunjab.org

punjab.indiaresults.com

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how to check your PSEB 10th result 

  • Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the link "PSEB 10th Result 2022" on the homepage
  • Enter your login information, such as your roll number and date of birth
  • Click on Submit, your PSEB Class 10th Results will appear on the screen
  • Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Latest & Live Updates

PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022. As per the PSEB 10th board exam 2022 qualifying criteria, students will have to score at least 33% marks in each subject. Punjab board will also give the facility of supplementary exams for the students who are not satisfied with their marks.

Live TV

PSEB board results 2022pseb result 10th class 2022pseb 10th result 2022 term 2pseb 10th result 2022 datepunjab board 10th result 2022PSEB class 10 result datepseb.ac.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year