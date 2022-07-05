PSEB 10th Results 2022: Punjab board class 10th result to be out TODAY at pseb.ac.in, here's how to check
PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations to be declared TODAY, July 5 at pseb.ac.in, scroll down for timing, websites to check scorecard and other details.
PSEB Class 10th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Today, July 5, 2022. Punjab Board official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5, 2022 in a press conference where names of toppers, pass percentage and other Punjab Board 10th result data. Once released, students will be allowed to download their results through official website pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Websites to check your result
Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how to check your PSEB 10th result
- Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.
- Click on the link "PSEB 10th Result 2022" on the homepage
- Enter your login information, such as your roll number and date of birth
- Click on Submit, your PSEB Class 10th Results will appear on the screen
- Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Latest & Live Updates
PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022. As per the PSEB 10th board exam 2022 qualifying criteria, students will have to score at least 33% marks in each subject. Punjab board will also give the facility of supplementary exams for the students who are not satisfied with their marks.
