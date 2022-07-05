NewsEducation
PSEB BOARD RESULTS 2022

PSEB 10th Result 2022 (Soon) Live updates: Punjab Board Class 10th Result TODAY at pseb.ac.in- check time, websites and more here

PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations to be declared TODAY, July 5 at pseb.ac.in, scroll down for timing and other details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Today, July 2, 2022. Official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5. 2022. PSEB will hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results and release the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names. PSEB 10th results will be available on the board websites after the press conference.

Once declared students can check their results at pseb.ac.in. In the academic session, 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022.

05 July 2022
07:08 AM

Punjab Board Class 10th result 2022: Websites to check result

  • pseb.ac.in
  • ssapunjab.org
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
07:06 AM

PSEB Board Result 2022: Passing Marks

As per the PSEB 10th board exam 2022 qualifying criteria, students will have to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass board 10th board exams.

06:59 AM

PSEB 10th result 2022: TODAY

The Punjab board will announce class 10 PSEB result 2022 today, July 5, 2022 at around 12:30 PM.

