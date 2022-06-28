PSEB Class 12th Results 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to be announced the PSEB Class 12th result 2022 for term 2 examinations today, June 28. Earlier, Punjab board Class 12 results were scheduled to be released on June 27, however, the results were postponed due to some technical reasons, according to media reports. PSEB 12th Results 2022 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how to check your PSEB 12th result

Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

Enter your login information, such as your roll number.

Click on Submit, Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

Around 3 lakh students have appeared Class 12 board examination in Punjab this year. Punjab Class 12 board examination was conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in offline mode. In 2021, the overall pass percentage stood at 96.48% after the board examination was cancelled in the wake of the alarming situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. PSEB declared the results based on internal assessment.

