NewsIndia
PSEB BOARD RESULTS 2022

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Punjab board class 12th result likely TODAY at pseb.ac.in- Check Time and more details

PSEB 12th Results 2022 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:30 AM IST
  • Around 3 lakh students have appeared Class 12 board examination in Punjab this year
  • Punjab Class 12 board examination was conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022
  • In 2021, the overall pass percentage stood at 96.48%

Trending Photos

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Punjab board class 12th result likely TODAY at pseb.ac.in- Check Time and more details

PSEB Class 12th Results 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to be announced the PSEB Class 12th result 2022 for term 2 examinations today, June 28. Earlier, Punjab board Class 12 results were scheduled to be released on June 27, however, the results were postponed due to some technical reasons, according to media reports. PSEB 12th Results 2022 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how to check your PSEB 12th result 

  • Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.
  • Enter your login information, such as your roll number.
  • Click on Submit, Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.
  • Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: LIVE Updates

Around 3 lakh students have appeared Class 12 board examination in Punjab this year. Punjab Class 12 board examination was conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in offline mode. In 2021, the overall pass percentage stood at 96.48% after the board examination was cancelled in the wake of the alarming situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. PSEB declared the results based on internal assessment. 

Live TV

PSEB board results 2022pseb result 12th class 2022pseb 12th result 2022 term 2pseb 10th result 2022 term 2pseb 12th result 2022 datepunjab board 10th result 2022punjab board 12th result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi