PSEB class 5 result announced, pass percentage at 99.76%, result link to be activated on May 25

PSEB class 5 results 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday (May 24) declared the class 5 exam results on its official website following a virtual conference call by the chairman of the Punjab board, Yograj Sharma.

According to reports, the result link will be activated on Tuesday (May 25). Once the link is activated, the results will be available on the official website of the Punjab board, pseb.ac.in. Students of class 5 can check their results online at the official website of the board.

The exams were held from March 16 onwards, however, they were cancelled mid-way due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. A total of 3,13,712 students pass the class 5 exam. According to reports, a total of 99.76 per cent of students have passed the PSEB class 5 examination.

As many as 98,736 students have scored A+ or 90 and above marks in the Class 5 result. Around 1,35,622 students have scored between 80-90 per cent, 58,762 students between 70-80 per cent and 60,671 students between 60-70 per cent. Meanwhile, 7,060 students have failed this year or have scored 32 or below.

The board announced the results of class 5 students on the basis of their performance in the internal assessment. Earlier, the board had declared the results of PSEB class 8 and 10 students on its official website.

The pass percentage for PSEB class 10 examination was 99.93%, while the pass percentage for class 8 was 99.88%.



How to check PSEB Class 5 Results 2021:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check PSEB class 5 results 2021

STEP 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

STEP 4: Key in your credentials and login

STEP 5: The PSEB class 5 results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

STEP 6: Download the results and take their printout for future use.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Punjab board for the latest updates regarding the PSEB class 5 examination.

Live TV