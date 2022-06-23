PSEB 10th and 12th Term 2 Results 2022: According to the media reports, PSEB Punjab Board Term 2 result likely to be announced on June 25, 2022. However, the Punjab Board is yet to announce the official result date. When the PSEB 10th and 12th Marksheets are available, candidates can access them via the official website, pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board held the PSEB Class 10 Term 2 exam 2022 from April 29 to May 19, 2022. According to the previous Punjab Board timetable, the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 exam 2022 was held between April 22 and May 23, 2022.

This year, the Board has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2022 for Term 1 exams on May 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 was declared on May 11, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Punjab School Education Board.

ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 300 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in- check salary and other details here

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: How to Get PSEB 10th and 12th Marksheets?

Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

Enter your login information, such as your roll number.

Now select the submit option.

Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Board's class 12 term two exams began on April 24 with a Home Science exam and will conclude on May 23, 2022 with Economics and General Foundation Course exams. The PSEB had previously cancelled the class 10 examination due to a coronavirus virus pandemic in the country.