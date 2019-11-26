PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 scheduled to be launched on Wednesday at 9.28 am

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch a third-generation earth observation satellite, Cartosat-3. The PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 is scheduled to be launched at 9.28 am on Wednesday (November 27).

Giving information about the launch, ISRO tweeted, "PSLV-C47 standing tall at the launch pad in Sriharikota. Less than 16 hours for launch." It further said, "Propellant filling of the fourth stage of #PSLVC47 has been completed."

Commencing the countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3, ISRO earlier in the day tweeted: "26-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 7.28 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota."

ISRO will launch the Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites of the US on the rescheduled date from the second launch pad of the space centre. PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit.

Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometers at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. The Cartosat-3 was earlier slated to be launched on Monday, but it was rescheduled to Friday.

According to ISRO, the Cartosat-3 is an advanced agile satellite to obtain panchromatic and multispectral imagery with an operational life of five years.

The payload has the capability of take sharp pictures with a ground resolution of 0.25 metre in Panchromatic and 1metre ground resolution or ground sample distance (GSD) in 4 Band Multispectral modes with a swath of 16 km, said ISRO.

The 44-metre-tall, about 320 ton PSLV-XL is a four stage/engine rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively. The rocket has six strap-on booster motors to give additional thrust during the initial flight stages.

Since its incorporation in 1992, Antrix Corporation has handled such third party satellite launch contracts, leasing of communication satellite transponders, marketing of data from remote sensing satellites, building and marketing of satellites as well as satellite mission support services, and establishing ground infrastructure for space applications.

