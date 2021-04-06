हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Puducherry Assembly election 2021

Puducherry Assembly polls: Union Territory sees 77.90 per cent voting till 6 pm

Karaikal district witnessed 76.74 per cent voter turnout while Puducherry district witnessed 78.14 per cent polling till 6 pm.

Puducherry Assembly polls: Union Territory sees 77.90 per cent voting till 6 pm
Picture credit: ANI

Puducherry: Puducherry registered a voter turnout of 77.90 per cent till 6 pm across its 30 constituencies, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Karaikal district witnessed 76.74 per cent voter turnout while Puducherry district witnessed 78.14 per cent polling till 6 pm.

The Yanam constituency in the Union Territory recorded the highest voting percentage of 85.76 per cent till 6 pm, while the Mahe constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage of 69.92 per cent.

A total of 10,04,507 electors are deciding the fate of 324 candidates.

Meanwhile, In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94 per cent while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission said in a statement.

Polling was held "peacefully", the EC said. Voting was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 assembly constituencies in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry.

During the ongoing elections till this phase, a record seizure of Rs 947.98 crore has been made from the four states and Puducherry as on April 6.

The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, is more than 4.198 times higher than the total combined seizure of Rs 225.77 crore in the 2016 assembly polls.

The Commission has been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Puducherry Assembly election 2021State assembly election 2021final voter turnout
Next
Story

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: 73 per cent voters turnout recorded till 7 pm

Must Watch

PT24M27S

'Taal Thok Ke' Special Edition: Game of 'Hindu-Muslim' vote bank started in Bengal elections?