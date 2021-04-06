Puducherry Assembly polls: Union Territory sees 77.90 per cent voting till 6 pm

Puducherry: Puducherry registered a voter turnout of 77.90 per cent till 6 pm across its 30 constituencies, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Karaikal district witnessed 76.74 per cent voter turnout while Puducherry district witnessed 78.14 per cent polling till 6 pm.

The Yanam constituency in the Union Territory recorded the highest voting percentage of 85.76 per cent till 6 pm, while the Mahe constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage of 69.92 per cent.

A total of 10,04,507 electors are deciding the fate of 324 candidates.

Meanwhile, In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94 per cent while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission said in a statement.

Polling was held "peacefully", the EC said. Voting was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 assembly constituencies in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry.

During the ongoing elections till this phase, a record seizure of Rs 947.98 crore has been made from the four states and Puducherry as on April 6.

The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, is more than 4.198 times higher than the total combined seizure of Rs 225.77 crore in the 2016 assembly polls.

The Commission has been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies.

