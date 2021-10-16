Puducherry extends corona curfew till October 31 to contain COVID-19 spread

Puducherry: In order to contain the coronavirus transmission the The government of Puducherry on Friday (October 15) extended the COVID-19 restrictions in the union territory till 31st October 2021 (midnight).

According to the official statement, there will be a daily Corona curfew from 11 pm till 5am in Puducherry and the restrictions will be effective from October 15 to October 31, 2021.

Extending the corona corona curfew, the UT government also released the guideliness for various buisnesses establishments, eductional institutes, religious places and ceremonial functions.

The government of Puducherry extends #COVID19 restrictions in the union territory till 31st October 2021 (midnight). Corona Curfew from 11 pm till 5 am every day in Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/wCFMsfFFqV — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

As per the guidelines all the hospitality establishment are asked to follow all the COVID-19 protocols strictly and maintain the social distancing. All the commercial establishments are asked to operate with 100% vaccinated staff.

For marriage functions the govt has put the upper cap of 100 guests while for religious places maximum number of people permitted at any point of time is 25. The Goverment has also provided the limit of 20 people for a funeral or last rites.

The union territory of Puducherry added 37 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,27,296, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday (October 15).

