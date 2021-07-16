Puducherry extends COVID-19 restrictions till July 31, check what’s allowed, what’s not

New Delhi: The Puducherry government on Thursday (July 15, 2021) extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the Union Territory till midnight of this month. Now the lockdown curbs in the territory will be in place till midnight on July 31. The authorities also added that the coronavirus curfew would continue to be in force from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.

Additionally, an official press release stated that the Department of Excise will work with the police to ensure COVID-19 protocols are in place at the liquor shops on the border of the Union Territory. The release said the Excise Department should issue instructions for door delivery of liquor within the territorial limits to reduce footfalls at the stores.

Read complete COVID-19 guidelines here:

- Socio-political celebrations and entertainment-related gatherings are prohibited.

- Shops and other commercial establishments, and trade centres are permitted to function from 9 am to 9 pm while vegetable and fruit stalls can be open from 5 am to 9 pm, the release said.

- Government departments and offices would function as per the guidelines of the Department of Public Administration and Reforms.

- Private offices are permitted to function from 9 am to 6 pm.

- Restaurants and bars within hotels, lodges and guest houses and stand-alone eateries are permitted to function with 50 percent capacity up to 9 pm.

- Tea and juice stalls can stay open till 9 pm, so can retail outlets of liquor and arrack.

- Private, government and public buses, autos, and taxis are permitted to ply till 9 pm.

- Vehicles for medical and emergency purposes, marriages, funerals of relatives, interviews, examinations would be permitted on all days.

- Vehicle registration, issue of driving licences by the Transport Department are allowed subject to adherence to COVID-19 norms.

- Beach roads, parks and gardens can be visited between 5 am and 9 pm.

- Places of worship can remain open till 9 pm.

- Petrol bunks, ATMs, milk sales, hospitals and newspaper distribution are permitted to function without curbs.

- Sports activities without spectators, and gymnasiums and yoga centres are permitted with 50 percent capacity.

- Film and television serial shooting can go on with 100 people.

- Tourist spots can be open at 50 percent crowd capacity, the release said.

- The release further said the number of guests at weddings should not exceed 100 and the number of mourners at funerals not more than 20.

Meanwhile, Puducherry on Thursday logged 103 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 1,19,405. The death toll rose to 1,773 with a 73-year-old woman succumbing to the infection.

(With PTI inputs)

