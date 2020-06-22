हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Puducherry imposes new lockdown measures to contain rising COVID-19 cases; all shops to function till 2 PM only

The total number of coronavirus cases by 8 AM on Monday in Puducherry has touched 366, out of which 218 are still active.

Puducherry imposes new lockdown measures to contain rising COVID-19 cases; all shops to function till 2 PM only
File Photo (Twitter/@VNarayanasami)

Puducherry: The rising number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the Union Territory of Puducherry has resulted in the government issuing new lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The Puducherry government after an elaborate discussion with the State Disaster Management Authority decided to order following measures with effect from June 23, 2020:

1. All shops, establishments including liquor shops and petrol pumps will function from 6 AM to 2 PM only.

2. Milk booths will be opened from 6 AM up to 6 PM.

3. The medical shops and pharmacies are permitted to be open without any restriction.

4. Dining in restaurants are permitted up to 2 PM while the takeaway orders will be allowed up to 8 PM.

5. The beach road in Puducherry is closed for 10 days starting June 23, 2020.

6. From today, the Goubert market (vegetable shops) will be shifted to New Bus Stand Puducherry

7. Penalty for not wearing masks has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200.

(These restrictions are not applicable to industrial, agricultural, fishing activities, government offices and hospitals.)

The total number of coronavirus cases by 8 AM on Monday in Puducherry has touched 366, out of which 218 are still active, according to the Health Ministry.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus PuducherryPuducherryCOVID-19
Next
Story

Airline cabin crew must download Arogya Setu App for safety against COVID-19: DGCA
  • 4,25,282Confirmed
  • 13,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 88,35,095Confirmed
  • 4,65,284Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT39M37S

Badi Bahas: Biggest insult of Chinese army on LAC