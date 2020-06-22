Puducherry imposes new lockdown measures to contain rising COVID-19 cases; all shops to function till 2 PM only

Puducherry: The rising number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the Union Territory of Puducherry has resulted in the government issuing new lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The Puducherry government after an elaborate discussion with the State Disaster Management Authority decided to order following measures with effect from June 23, 2020:

1. All shops, establishments including liquor shops and petrol pumps will function from 6 AM to 2 PM only.

2. Milk booths will be opened from 6 AM up to 6 PM.

3. The medical shops and pharmacies are permitted to be open without any restriction.

4. Dining in restaurants are permitted up to 2 PM while the takeaway orders will be allowed up to 8 PM.

5. The beach road in Puducherry is closed for 10 days starting June 23, 2020.

6. From today, the Goubert market (vegetable shops) will be shifted to New Bus Stand Puducherry

7. Penalty for not wearing masks has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200.

(These restrictions are not applicable to industrial, agricultural, fishing activities, government offices and hospitals.)

The total number of coronavirus cases by 8 AM on Monday in Puducherry has touched 366, out of which 218 are still active, according to the Health Ministry.