Puducherry: Manakula Vinayagar temple's 'Divine' elephant Lakshmi dies, hundreds gather to pay last respects- WATCH

Puducherry: An elephant named Laxmi, belonging to the renowned Manakula Vinayagar temple in Puducherry, died of abrupt heart arrest while being taken for a walk. She was 32 years old. A large number of people, including Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tributes to Lakshmi, the 32-year-old temple elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple who passed away on 30 Nov. Lakshmi suddenly collapsed during a walk today on the temple road and passed away.

On the scene when the elephant experienced a heart attack and passed away, a veterinarian from the union territory government who was caring for the animal was also present. He said that the animal was healthy before the unexpected cardiac arrest that ultimately led to its demise. The pachyderm died after collapsing on a road near the public secondary school Calve College.

As soon as the news of Lakshmi's death spread people started gathering in large numbers near Calve College. The carcass was carried by a giant machinery and placed in front of the temple for public homage. Lieutenant governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, public works minister K Lakshminarayanan, former chief minister V Narayanansamy were among those who paid their tributes to the elephant. Hundreds of people queued to pay their homage to the elephant. They paid tearful tribute to the pachyderm.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) had repeatedly appealed to the Puducherry government to shift Lakshmi to a sanctuary. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which assessed the mental and physical health of the elephant as early as in 2015, submitted a report raising severe health and safety concerns of the elephant.