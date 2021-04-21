Puducherry to impose COVID-19 lockdown till April 26

Puducherry: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Territory of Puducherry is going to impose lockdown till April 26, the authorities revealed on Wednesday (April 21).

Earlier, yesterday the Union Territory had imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

As per the official announcement, all shops in the Union Territory will decide on the timings of closing the shops. The motive behind this decision will be to make sure that all the employees reach back to their residences by 10 pm.

Additionally, hotels in the Union Territory have been asked to close down dine-in services by 8 pm only. The order also added that the home delivery services will remain open till 10 pm.

On Tuesday, Puducherry reported 4,692 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 situation in the country has been worsening amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

For the past four days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.

The country yesterday reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours.

