हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Puducherry to impose COVID-19 lockdown till April 26

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Territory of Puducherry is going to impose lockdown till April 26, the authorities revealed on Wednesday (April 21).

Puducherry to impose COVID-19 lockdown till April 26
Representational Image (Credit: PTI)

Puducherry: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Territory of Puducherry is going to impose lockdown till April 26, the authorities revealed on Wednesday (April 21).

Earlier, yesterday the Union Territory had imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

As per the official announcement, all shops in the Union Territory will decide on the timings of closing the shops. The motive behind this decision will be to make sure that all the employees reach back to their residences by 10 pm.

Additionally, hotels in the Union Territory have been asked to close down dine-in services by 8 pm only. The order also added that the home delivery services will remain open till 10 pm.

ALSO READ: Full lockdown in Maharashtra likely from today, CM Uddhav Thackeray to make BIG announcement at 8 PM, vaccination drive to continue

On Tuesday, Puducherry reported 4,692 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 situation in the country has been worsening amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections. 

For the past four days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.

The country yesterday reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusPuducherrylockdown 2.0lockdown 2021
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on Ram Navami, urges everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols

Must Watch

PT6M48S

Delhi's hospitals left with oxygen supply of only 8-10 hours: Manish Sisodia