Pulwama terror attack

Pulwama attack: US, India agree to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist'

US NSA had called his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and expressed his deepest condolences over Pulwama attack.

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to India, the United States has agreed to back New Delhi's bid to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist'.

The assurance to India came from US National Security Advisor John Bolton when he called his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and expressed condolences and outrage over the Pulwama terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

The two NSAs agreed to hold Pakistan accountable for its obligations under the United Nations resolutions and to remove all obstacles to designating JeM chief Masood Azhar as a 'global terrorist` under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 Committee process.

"National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a telephone call with his US counterpart Ambassador John Bolton on the evening of 15 February. The call was initiated by the US side to express condolences and outrage over the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM)," read an official statement.

Bolton also extended support to India`s right to self-defence against cross-border terrorism. 

He further offered all assistance to India to bring the perpetrators and backers of the attack promptly to justice.

The two NSAs also vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe haven for JeM and other terrorist groups that target India, the US and others in the region.

Earlier, the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Pakistan to end its support to terrorist safe havens inside the country.

"We stand with #India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide a safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security," Pompeo said on Twitter.

In a stern message to Pakistan, the White House had asked Islamabad to "immediately end" its "support" to all terror groups and not to provide "safe haven" to them, as the US condemned the brutal Pulwama terror attack claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and five others critically wounded.

"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Pulwama terror attackUS NSAJohn BoltonAjit DovalJeM Chief Masood Azharglobal terrorist
