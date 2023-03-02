Pune Bypoll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Underway In Kasba, Chinchwad Assembly Seats

Pune Bypoll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the byelections to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in the Pune district of Maharashtra started on Thursday (March 2, 2023). The counting started at 8 am for the bypolls that took place on February 26 for the two seats held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The average voter turnout in both constituencies was 50 per cent.

The elections are witnessing the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fight against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The elections were necessitated by the deaths of incumbent BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad).

Pune Bypoll Election Results 2023: Main contenders in Kasba Peth

The main contenders in the Kasba Peth constituency bypoll are BJP's Hemant Rasane and Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress (backed by the MVA).

The Food Corporation of India warehouse in Koregaon Park is hosting the Kasba Peth vote counting.

There would be 20 counting rounds for the Kasba Peth seat.

Pune Bypoll Election Results 2023: Main contenders in Chinchwad

In Chinchwad, the fight is between BJP's Ashwini Jagtap, NCP's Nana Kate and independent candidate Rahul Kalate.

In Chinchwad assembly seat, counting is being done at the Shankarao Gawade Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon.

There would be as many as 37 counting rounds for the Chinchwad seat.