PUNE HELICOPTER CRASH

Pune Helicopter Crash: Chopper With 4 On Board Crashes Amid Heavy Rain; Pilot Injured

Early reports indicate that all four individuals on board  have survived.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A helicopter crash occurred in Pune on Saturday, amid heavy rain. Early reports indicate that all four individuals on board have survived.

According to reports by ANI, a private helicopter belonging to a private aviation company crashed near Paud village in Pune district while en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The incident involved four passengers. According to SP Pankaj Deshmukh of Pune Rural Police, the Pilot sustained injuries and has been hospitalized, while the other three passengers are in stable condition. Authorities are currently assessing the situation, and further details are awaited as the investigation continue

