Major accident on Pune Highway: Over 40 vehicles damaged after truck loses control; 8 hospitalised

PUNE: In a major accident on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, over 40 vehicles were damaged as per an ANI report. The accident occurred on Sunday evening after a truck lost its control on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the highway. Eight people among those injured were hospitalized according to a police official quoted by PTI. The cause of the accident is suspected to be the brake failure of the truck.

Eight hospitalised among injured

Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.

How did the accident happen?

"The truck hit some vehicles on the road due to suspected brake failure and at least 24 vehicles, including the truck, suffered damages in the incident. While 22 of these vehicles were cars, one was an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there is no loss of human life in the accident," Suhel Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) said.

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW November 20, 2022

The damaged vehicles are being removed from the road and traffic on the route will be cleared after some time.

Meanwhile, a fire department of the Pune Metropolitical Region Development Authority (PMRDA) claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including those that suffered minor damage.

Truck rammed into other vehicles

A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, said that the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in turn hit some other vehicles. "Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately, nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)