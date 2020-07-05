हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
golden mask

Pune man gets gold mask worth Rs 2.90 lakh; pic goes viral

The mask is made of thin gold leaf along with golden threads to tie it and the cost is roughly equivalent to the cost of over 175,000 ordinary disposable masks or more than 700 PPEs in the market.

Pune man gets gold mask worth Rs 2.90 lakh; pic goes viral

Pune: In a unique incident, a Pune based businessman has got himself a gold mask worth Rs 2.90 lakh in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic raging across Maharashtra.

The man having the costliest mask is Shankar Kurade who hails from Pimpri-Chinchwad town. Kurade is a connoisseur of the yellow metal.

His pictures of him went viral on social media and is getting shocking reactions from people. Meanwhile, Kurade said that though it had minute holes to breathe and was comfortable to wear, he was unsure if it provided any safety against the deadly virus.

The mask is made of thin gold leaf along with golden threads to tie it and the cost is roughly equivalent to the cost of over 175,000 ordinary disposable masks or more than 700 PPEs in the market.

Maharashtra has many such men in its list who are passionate about gold and Kurade`s golden mask is another addition to it. Few other people are Pankaj Parakh of Nashik owns a 4.10 kg pure gold shirt costing over Rs 1.30 crore which earned him a place in the Guinness World Records.

(With IANS input)

