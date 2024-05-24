Pune Porsche Accident Latest News | 'Attempts Made To Show Driver Was Behind Crash...Lapses Found On Part Of Some Cops': Police Chief

Pune Porsche Accident Latest News: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Friday that attempts were made to project that an adult was driving the Porsche at the time of the accident, rather than the 17-year-old juvenile who is accused of crashing it into a motorbike and killing two people. Speaking to reporters, the Pune police chief accepted lapses on the part of some police officers and said that they would face action for damaging evidence. "This was the result of an internal investigation," he added. Kumar also denied the claim that the juvenile received "preferential" treatment inside the police station.

"We have gathered all the required chronological evidence and it is evident from our investigation that the minor was behind the wheel of Porsche car," he said. "For example, when the juvenile left the house, the entry in the security register indicates that he left with the car," he added.

Pune Police Says Evidence Confirms Minor Accused Was Behind The Wheels

According to the police chief, technical and CCTV evidence confirms that the juvenile was driving the car. Eyewitnesses have also confirmed that the teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was driving the Porsche at the time of the accident, he said.

Kumar said that attempts were made to show that an adult, the family driver, was behind the wheel when the vehicle struck and killed two people in the city's Kalyani Nagar area around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

As a precaution, extra blood samples were collected for testing at another lab to ensure that the samples and DNA reports were from the same person. "We have not received the blood reports but the process is being expedited," he stated.

Section 304 A (death by negligence) was used in the initial FIR, but it was replaced with section 304 on the same day because the crime warranted it, he explained.

Evidence from all angles is being gathered to create a "watertight" case. The investigation will be led by an ACP-level officer to determine whether any attempts to tamper with or destroy evidence occurred. He also said that special counsels would be appointed to aggressively represent the police side in court.

Pune Police Chief Responds Alleged Lapses In Crash Probe

Kumar responded to complaints about lapses and allegations that some cops were "managed" by saying the police have taken a strict approach from the start. "So it is incorrect to claim that police were under pressure or were negligent. However, an investigation is underway to determine why section 304 was not added in the first place," he said.

The senior police official also denied that pizzas and burgers were served to the juvenile at the police station. "There is no truth in the 'pizza party allegation'," he stated. There have been complaints that some eyewitnesses were pressured, he said, adding, "If such things come to light, strict action will be taken against the police officer in question."

What Is The Pune Porsche Accident Case?

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-riding software engineers in the city early Sunday morning. The teenager was then brought before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail and required him to write a 300-word essay.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, in the observation home until June 5. Police have also apprehended the teenager's father.