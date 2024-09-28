Pune Porsche Case: Minor Accused Struggles To Get College Admission, Says Lawyer

The 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal car crash in Pune is facing difficulties securing admission to a Delhi management institute due to the ongoing criminal case against him, according to his lawyer. The incident, which occurred in May, claimed the lives of two IT professionals and has left the minor's educational prospects in jeopardy.

Denial of College Admission

The teenager, who recently completed his 12th-grade exams, had applied for a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course at a prestigious college in Delhi. However, his application was reportedly rejected because of the criminal proceedings tied to the Porsche crash. During a hearing before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), the boy's lawyer stressed the impact of the case on his education, urging the board to ensure that the minor’s future studies are not compromised due to ongoing legal issues.

Accident Details

The incident in question took place in the early hours of May 19 in the upscale Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. The minor was allegedly behind the wheel of a Porsche when it collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals, one of whom was a woman. The police allege that the boy was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Legal Battle: Seeking Adult Trial

In addition to the ongoing investigation, Pune Police have filed a plea requesting that the 17-year-old be tried as an adult, given the severity of the incident. The Juvenile Justice Board is currently reviewing this request. Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray emphasized that education is a constitutional right and argued that the accused should be allowed to pursue higher studies despite the charges against him.

New Charges Filed: Destruction of Evidence

In a recent development, Pune Police submitted a supplementary report to the JJB, adding new charges of destruction of evidence, forgery, and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Earlier in June, the police had charged the teen with 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.