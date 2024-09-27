Pune Porsche Case New Revelation: Check How Doctors Tried To Save Minor Accused

Pune Police made startling new revelations in Pune Porsche crash case on Friday, alleging that several family members of the underage accused were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. The minor, who was also under the influence of alcohol, allegedly lost control of the high-end electric vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals. Eyewitnesses reported that the teen was so buzzed he could barely stand after the crash.

As per the police, the accused’s father, mother and brother were all drunk when they attempted to bribe the state-run Sassoon Hospital staff to swap the blood sample of the teen. This was done reportedly to lie about the alcohol level in the blood to save the teen.

Police revealed that the initial plan was to obtain blood samples from the accused teen's father or brother. However, both were found to be intoxicated at the time, prompting authorities to collect a sample from the mother instead, who has since been arrested.

Soon after the incident on May 19, the mother appeared in a video message claiming the viral video that reportedly features her son is fake. She cried on camera and appealed the cops to ’protect’ him.

Blood Swapping At Sassoon Hospital

Two doctors from Sassoon Hospital, Dr Ajay Taware, the former head of the Forensic Medicine Department, and Dr Shrihari Halnor, have been arrested for their involvement in tampering with blood samples. A hospital staffer, Atul Ghatkamble, is also in custody.

Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, who served as intermediaries between the teen’s father and the doctors to arrange bribes for the sample swap, were arrested earlier.

Cops Add Charges Of Evidence Destruction

Pune police submitted a ‘supplementary final report’ on Tursday containing fresh charges before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), reported PTI. The final report has fresh charges of destruction of evidence, forgery, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the 17-year-old juvenile.

Earlier in June, the police filed a report that contained charges of ‘Culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ under IPC section 304.

The teenager, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was driving a Porsche in the early hours of May 19 when it collided with a motorbike in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. The crash resulted in the deaths of two young IT professionals, a man and a woman.