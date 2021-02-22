Pune records over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 6 death in last 24 hours, CM Uddhav Thackeray bans gatherings in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Pune district in Maharashtra witnessed as many as 1,176 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday, as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray prohibited all the political, religious, and social gatherings in the state from Monday.

According to Health Department, Pune Zilha Parishad on Sunday, the death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 9,183, while the overall positive cases stand at 3,98,607 including 7,355 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, as per the state health department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new cases. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 deaths.

The latest data till Sunday evening said that a total of 19,94,947 people have recovered from the virus in the state, with 2,417 additional recoveries, while the number of active cases stands at 52,956.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Pune city announced to close all the educational institutions to curb the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. The city also imposed a night curfew, where, from 11 pm to 6 am, to disallow public movement except for those involved in essential services.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state, in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a video address, CM Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown."

Live TV

"Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."With reference to the state government`s campaign against COVID-19 "my family, my responsibility", the chief minister introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

The Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also announced that all the political, religious and social gatherings will be prohibited in the state, adding "The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave or not, it will be known in eight to fifteen days."

He further said that the lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus, adding "Lockdown is not the way out, but stopping physical contact is the way to break the transmission chain. A century ago, there was the Spanish Flu. Then also masking up, washing hands, maintaining physical distancing was the strategy used."

Notably, Amravati district in Maharashtra will reportedly be placed under a week-long lockdown from Monday 8 pm, and only essential services will be allowed to function in the area. The authorities have warned that the lockdown could be extended if people do not follow COVID-19 norms.

The district will also witness the closure of Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc will also not be permitted.

(With Agency Inputs)