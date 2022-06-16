NewsIndia
PUNE UNIVERSITY

Pune University begins admission process: Check how to apply for UG, PG courses in SPPU

The last date for submitting the duly completed application form is July 12, and applicants can do so by paying the late fee till July 17. The SPPU will conduct the admission test from July 21 to 24, 2022.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 08:17 AM IST
  • The process for SPPU admission 2022 has begun
  • The last date for submitting the duly completed application form is July 12
  • The SPPU is likely to conduct the admission test from July 21 to 24, 2022

Trending Photos

Pune University begins admission process: Check how to apply for UG, PG courses in SPPU

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the process for admission to various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and integrated programmes from Wednesday(June 15, 2022). The last date for submitting the duly completed application form is July 12, and applicants can do so by paying the late fee till July 17. The SPPU is likely to conduct the admission test from July 21 to 24, 2022.

For more details related to the SPPU admission 2022, candidates can apply online for various UG, PG courses on the official website - unipune.ac.in. According to the SPPU notification, there are 2,500 seats for various courses at the university and nearly 30,000 applications are expected for the same. 

SPPU Admission 2022: How To Apply

Log in to the official website- unipune.ac.in

Click on UG/ PG admission application process link

Fill all details and click on 'application process' link

Upload the relevant documents

Pay the admission fee

Download the application form

Take a printout for further reference.

The SPPU entrance exam paper will comprise of two sections; Section A- General Knowledge, Aptitude, Logic and Comprehension, Section B is of subject centric.

 

Pune UniversitySPPU admissions 2022Pune University admissions 2022Savitribai Phule Pune UniversitySPPU admissions dates

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?