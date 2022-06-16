PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the process for admission to various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and integrated programmes from Wednesday(June 15, 2022). The last date for submitting the duly completed application form is July 12, and applicants can do so by paying the late fee till July 17. The SPPU is likely to conduct the admission test from July 21 to 24, 2022.

For more details related to the SPPU admission 2022, candidates can apply online for various UG, PG courses on the official website - unipune.ac.in. According to the SPPU notification, there are 2,500 seats for various courses at the university and nearly 30,000 applications are expected for the same.

SPPU Admission 2022: How To Apply

Log in to the official website- unipune.ac.in

Click on UG/ PG admission application process link

Fill all details and click on 'application process' link

Upload the relevant documents

Pay the admission fee

Download the application form

Take a printout for further reference.

The SPPU entrance exam paper will comprise of two sections; Section A- General Knowledge, Aptitude, Logic and Comprehension, Section B is of subject centric.