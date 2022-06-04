हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Congress

Punjab: Another setback for Congress, 6 leaders join BJP in Chandigarh

Congress leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Kewal S Dhillon, Sunder Sham Arora and Kamaljeet S Dhillon joined BJP in Chandigarh today. 

Punjab: Another setback for Congress, 6 leaders join BJP in Chandigarh
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In a big setback for Punjab Congress, former ministers and key leaders joined the BJP in Chandigarh on Saturday (June 4). As per ANI, Congress leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Kewal S Dhillon, Sunder Sham Arora, Kamaljeet S Dhillon switched to the saffron camp today after meeting BJP’s Sunil Jakhar and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Besides, Punjab Congress leaders, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla, along with Mohali mayor Amarjeet S Sidhu also joined BJP at the party office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in  Chandigarh, arrived at the BJP office after the induction of several Congress and SAD leaders into the party. 

(This is a developing story.)

