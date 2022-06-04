Punjab: Another setback for Congress, 6 leaders join BJP in Chandigarh

New Delhi: In a big setback for Punjab Congress, former ministers and key leaders joined the BJP in Chandigarh on Saturday (June 4). As per ANI, Congress leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Kewal S Dhillon, Sunder Sham Arora, Kamaljeet S Dhillon switched to the saffron camp today after meeting BJP’s Sunil Jakhar and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Besides, Punjab Congress leaders, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla, along with Mohali mayor Amarjeet S Sidhu also joined BJP at the party office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Chandigarh, arrived at the BJP office after the induction of several Congress and SAD leaders into the party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the BJP office in Chandigarh post the joining of several Congress & SAD leaders into BJP. pic.twitter.com/FQBdO6YgaN — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

(This is a developing story.)