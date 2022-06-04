New Delhi: The parents of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the state's Mansa district, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport on Saturday (June 4). As per PTI, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has demanded a probe by central agencies in his son's murder. Earlier, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said that the Moosewala family had written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the singer. Amit Shah is in Chandigarh today to meet Punjab BJP leaders before inaugurating the Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana's Panchkula.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister Shekhawat and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were also present at the meeting that lasted for 15 to 20 minutes.

Congress leader and famous singer Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in the Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew his security cover. The singer’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also wounded in the attack. As per the autopsy report, Moosewala's body had 19 bullet injury marks.

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh. He was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May. pic.twitter.com/q0HA5Nzo80 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

On Friday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the family of the singer at his residence in Mansa to express condolences amid heavy police security deployment. Angry locals had been protesting against the Punjab CM’s visit to Sidhu Moosewala’s home.

The Punjab government had announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing. However, as per PTI sources, the Mann government's request for a probe by a sitting high court judge has been rejected. The High court administration has sent a communication to the Punjab government that it cannot spare a judge, the sources added.

Main culprit in Sidhu Moosewala's murder yet to be identified

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied his participation in plans to murder Moosewala. As per the police, Bishnoi said Sidhu Moosewala was killed in revenge, but he has no hand in it. The police said the main culprit in the killing of the Punjabi singer is yet to be ascertained.

(With agency inputs)