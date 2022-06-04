हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidhu Moosewala killing

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s family meets Amit Shah in Chandigarh, demands central agency probe

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat earlier said that Sidhu Moosewala's family had written a letter to Amit Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the Punjabi singer. 

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s family meets Amit Shah in Chandigarh, demands central agency probe
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The parents of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the state's Mansa district, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport on Saturday (June 4). As per PTI, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has demanded a probe by central agencies in his son's murder. Earlier, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said that the Moosewala family had written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the singer. Amit Shah is in Chandigarh today to meet Punjab BJP leaders before inaugurating the Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana's Panchkula. 

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister Shekhawat and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were also present at the meeting that lasted for 15 to 20 minutes.

Congress leader and famous singer Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in the Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew his security cover. The singer’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also wounded in the attack. As per the autopsy report, Moosewala's body had 19 bullet injury marks.

 

On Friday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the family of the singer at his residence in Mansa to express condolences amid heavy police security deployment. Angry locals had been protesting against the Punjab CM’s visit to Sidhu Moosewala’s home. 

The Punjab government had announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing. However, as per PTI sources, the Mann government's request for a probe by a sitting high court judge has been rejected. The High court administration has sent a communication to the Punjab government that it cannot spare a judge, the sources added. 

Main culprit in Sidhu Moosewala's murder yet to be identified 

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied his participation in plans to murder Moosewala. As per the police, Bishnoi said Sidhu Moosewala was killed in revenge, but he has no hand in it. The police said the main culprit in the killing of the Punjabi singer is yet to be ascertained. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidhu Moosewala killingAmit ShahChandigarhSidhu Moosewala death
Next
Story

No more rape-promoting deo ads! Centre's BIG action after 'Layer'r Shot' controversy

Must Watch

PT1M1S

BJP announces candidates name for the Lok Sabha by-elections