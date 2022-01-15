हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Assembly election 2022

Punjab polls: Congress releases candidates list; CM Channi, Sidhu to contest from THESE seats

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East  

New Delhi: Congress has released the list of candidates for 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.

Congress is also fielding Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala from Mansa and actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood from Moga. Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian.

Also read: Punjab Assembly polls 2022: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet farmers in CM Channi's constituency

The Punjab Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes and results will be out on March 10.

 

