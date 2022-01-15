Punjab polls: Congress releases candidates list; CM Channi, Sidhu to contest from THESE seats

New Delhi: Congress has released the list of candidates for 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East.

Congress releases list for candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls- CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East. pic.twitter.com/FV4PSh1Win — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Congress is also fielding Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala from Mansa and actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood from Moga. Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian.

The Punjab Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes and results will be out on March 10.

