Punjab Assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto, promises 1 lakh govt jobs, financial assistance to women

New Delhi: Congress on Friday (February 18) released its manifesto for Punjab, two days ahead of the state Assembly polls.

To woo the voters in Punjab, the ruling Congress has promised Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs. The grand old party also vowed to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining, PTI reported.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Anybody can be the pilot when the sea is calm, but when there`s a storm, we should be able to convert adversity into opportunity. That`s the aim of this manifesto."

Further, Sidhu said that the party's 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

The Punjab Congress chief assured that if the party is re-elected, its first decision will be to provide one lakh government jobs. "Homemakers will be given Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year", Sidhu said.

Oilseed, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers, the Congress leader added.

The manifesto also mentions free education for all needy students and bringing 170 services online for the people of Punjab. Notably, many points in the manifesto were listed under Sidhu's Punjab model with focus on the youth, skilling and entrepreneurship.

"The youth, skilling and entrepreneurship program can change the face of the state. It`s time to be a part of this change and create the future we want the next generation to live in," Sidhu was quoted as saying by IANS.

Meanwhile, election campaigning for the 117 Punjab Assembly seats ended on Friday evening. The state will go to polling on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

