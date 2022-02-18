हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab polls

Punjab Assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto, promises 1 lakh govt jobs, financial assistance to women

To woo the voters in Punjab, the ruling Congress has promised Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs. 

Punjab Assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto, promises 1 lakh govt jobs, financial assistance to women
Representational image

 New Delhi: Congress on Friday (February 18) released its manifesto for Punjab, two days ahead of the state Assembly polls. 

To woo the voters in Punjab, the ruling Congress has promised Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs. The grand old party also vowed to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining, PTI reported. 

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Anybody can be the pilot when the sea is calm, but when there`s a storm, we should be able to convert adversity into opportunity. That`s the aim of this manifesto." 

 Further, Sidhu said that the party's 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

The Punjab Congress chief assured that if the party is re-elected, its first decision will be to provide one lakh government jobs. "Homemakers will be given Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year", Sidhu said.

Oilseed, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers, the Congress leader added.

The manifesto also mentions free education for all needy students and bringing 170 services online for the people of Punjab. Notably, many points in the manifesto were listed under Sidhu's Punjab model with focus on the youth, skilling and entrepreneurship.

"The youth, skilling and entrepreneurship program can change the face of the state. It`s time to be a part of this change and create the future we want the next generation to live in," Sidhu was quoted as saying by IANS. 

Meanwhile, election campaigning for the 117 Punjab Assembly seats ended on Friday evening. The state will go to polling on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'PM Narendra Modi didn't meet farmers in Delhi, he's in Punjab for votes'

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab pollsCongressCongress ManifestoNavjot Singh SidhuPunjab Assembly election 2022Punjab Election 2022
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee re-appoints nephew Abhishek Banerjee as party no 2 amid infighting

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Karnataka Hijab Row: Hijab is not necessary in Islam - Government's argument in court